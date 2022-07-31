Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $1.13 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Hershey comprises approximately 0.9% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hershey by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after purchasing an additional 113,766 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $227.96 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $346.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.55.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.