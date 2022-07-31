Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,152,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 239,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 139,878 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,598,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,496,000 after purchasing an additional 134,795 shares during the last quarter.

MGV opened at $100.63 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

