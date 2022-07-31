Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.0% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $122.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

