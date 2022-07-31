Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZA. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,491,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CZA opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $89.73. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

