Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Union Pacific comprises about 0.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $227.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

