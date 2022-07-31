Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $668,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 8.6 %

INTC stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

