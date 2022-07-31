Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $531,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 3.5 %

DE opened at $343.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

