Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $318,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $250.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

