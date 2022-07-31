Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.57.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.