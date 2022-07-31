Haverford Trust Co Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

