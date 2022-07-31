Haverford Trust Co Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 60,495 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 36,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Account Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.18. The firm has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

