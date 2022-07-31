Haverford Trust Co Has $240,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $15,493,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $122.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.79. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

