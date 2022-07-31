Haverford Trust Co Acquires Shares of 986 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 537,126 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $236.95 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

