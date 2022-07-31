Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002181 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $14.71 million and $289,726.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,723.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.96 or 0.07199352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00165964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00258116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.53 or 0.00659805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.29 or 0.00612422 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005687 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,430,757 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

