Hathor (HTR) Achieves Market Cap of $35.52 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $35.52 million and approximately $723,639.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00607636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037943 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 910,317,312 coins and its circulating supply is 234,372,312 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork.

Buying and Selling Hathor

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

