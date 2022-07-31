Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $162,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

RTX stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

