Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

