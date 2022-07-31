Hartford Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.09 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

