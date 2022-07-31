Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.3% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.31 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

