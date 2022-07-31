Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $8,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,260,381,000 after buying an additional 1,181,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.86 and a 200 day moving average of $137.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

