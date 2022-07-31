Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $6,339,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 202,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $61.23 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

