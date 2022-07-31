Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $361.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

