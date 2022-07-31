Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Announces Dividend of $0.29

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd.

Harleysville Financial Stock Performance

HARL opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $95.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.26. Harleysville Financial has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

