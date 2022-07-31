Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Issues Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Harley-Davidson Stock Performance
HOG stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. 2,428,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.
Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $219,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.