Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Issues Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. 2,428,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $219,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

