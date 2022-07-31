Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $22.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 793. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.01. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $237.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HPGLY. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €171.00 ($174.49) to €173.00 ($176.53) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $217.67.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

