Hamster Trading 19.1% Higher This Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $159,887.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.00614304 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015893 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00037446 BTC.
Hamster Coin Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Hamster Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.