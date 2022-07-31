Hamster Trading 19.1% Higher This Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $159,887.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.00614304 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

