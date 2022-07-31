GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the June 30th total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Stock Performance

GUNGF stock remained flat at $19.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. GungHo Online Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

