GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GUD Price Performance
GUD stock remained flat at 7.19 during midday trading on Friday. GUD has a one year low of 7.19 and a one year high of 8.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of GUD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.95 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 20th.
About GUD
GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments.
