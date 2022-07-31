Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBLBY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 11,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Get Groupe Bruxelles Lambert alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale raised Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.