Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $176.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $145.72 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.