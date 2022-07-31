Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0731 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $61,248.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,869.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.54 or 0.07199852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00166428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00260542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00660683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00615651 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005734 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.