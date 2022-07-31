Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWLIF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of GWLIF opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

