Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Up 50.9% in July

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,100 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the June 30th total of 454,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Panther Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 31.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,070,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,739,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 403,130 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 79.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.96 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $43.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Great Panther Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GPL Get Rating ) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $4.25 to $1.75 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.