Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 62.0% in July

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the June 30th total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Elm Group

In other Great Elm Group news, Director David Matter purchased 46,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $112,498.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 267,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,714.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 21,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $53,597.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,194,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,206.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Matter acquired 46,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $112,498.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 267,096 shares in the company, valued at $651,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,070,067 shares of company stock worth $4,029,229. 38.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 81,970 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.19. Great Elm Group has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

