Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.46.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 137.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 25.9% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 129,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.5% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 131,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.