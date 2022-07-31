Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Grab Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GRAB opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.03. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grab will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 161.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 93,649 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

