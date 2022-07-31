Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIIXU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. Gores Holdings VIII has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $10.52.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings VIII

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at $1,609,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter valued at $1,785,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 20.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 282,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 47,818 shares during the period.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

