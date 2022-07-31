Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Update

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a growth of 129.7% from the June 30th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Goodness Growth from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of GDNSF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 84,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Goodness Growth has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

