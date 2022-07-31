Golff (GOF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $464,539.00

Golff (GOF) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, Golff has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golff has a total market cap of $527,410.73 and $464,539.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golff alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,787.52 or 0.99968104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00131038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00033166 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Golff Coin Profile

GOF is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance. The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol.

Buying and Selling Golff

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.