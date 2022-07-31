Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,819,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 8.0% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 1.83% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $251,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.90.

