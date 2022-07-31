Gnosis (GNO) Price Reaches $163.83 on Top Exchanges

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for about $163.83 or 0.00687204 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $422.62 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,862.31 or 1.00092535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00130627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033280 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

GNO is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

