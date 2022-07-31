Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

KRMA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,095. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

