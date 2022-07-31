Global Social Chain Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $764,005.43 and $113.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,869.58 or 0.99996515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00131042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00033350 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

