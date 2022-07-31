Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $391,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

