Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in July

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Genus Stock Performance
Shares of GENSF remained flat at $30.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. Genus has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00.
Genus Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genus (GENSF)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.