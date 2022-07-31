Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in July

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Genus Stock Performance

Shares of GENSF remained flat at $30.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. Genus has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

