Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Genting Singapore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGNY traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 690. Genting Singapore has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20.

About Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Universal Studios Singapore Theme Park, hotels, MICE venues, restaurants, SPA, and specialty retail outlets.

