Genesis Shards (GS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,426.00

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $198,607.61 and approximately $11,426.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00607636 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015556 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037943 BTC.
Genesis Shards Coin Profile
Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.
