General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.21.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

