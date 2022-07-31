General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Lowered to $256.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $282.00 to $256.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a maintains rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.00.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $226.67 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.64.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

