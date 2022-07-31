Geeq Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $491,658.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,761.18 or 0.99996915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00130925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032904 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,872,224 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Geeq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.